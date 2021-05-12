Govt approves ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme for promoting ACC battery manufacturing

The government on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting battery storage at an estimated outlay of ₹18,100 crore.

With the objective to promote the 'Make in India' initiative, National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage is expected to attract investment of ₹45,000 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposal aims to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 50 Gigawatt Hour of ACC and 5 GWh of niche ACC, he said.

It will promote green growth and use local products like copper and bauxite to a large extent, he added.