Cabinet approves ₹10,683 crore production-linked incentive scheme for textile sector

New Delhi

08 September 2021 15:12 IST

The Union Cabinet on September 8 approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crore.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.