National

Cabinet approves ₹10,683 crore production-linked incentive scheme for textile sector

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur briefing the press about Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi on September 8, 2021. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
PTI New Delhi 08 September 2021 15:12 IST
Updated: 08 September 2021 15:19 IST

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22

The Union Cabinet on September 8 approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crore.

Advertising
Advertising

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.

Comments
More In Business Industry National
textile and clothing
Read more...