Govt approves ₹10,683 crore production-linked incentive scheme for textiles

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur briefing the press about Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi on September 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Union Cabinet on September 8 approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,683 crore.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore.


Sep 8, 2021

