Govt. appoints Aashish Chandorkar as Director at India's WTO mission

New Delhi

17 June 2021 17:16 IST

For the first time, a private person has been appointed at the mission

Ahead of the WTO's ministerial conference later this year, the government has appointed a private person Aashish Chandorkar as ‘Counsellor’ in India's Permanent Mission in the World Trade Organisation for three years.

For the first time, a private person has been appointed at the Mission. Mr. Chandorkar is director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.

“Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, is appointed to the post of Councillor, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva (at DS/Director level) for a period of three years,” the department of commerce has said in an office order.

The WTO is a 164-member multi-lateral body, which deals with global trade. India is a member since 1995.