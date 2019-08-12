Govt. apathetic on flood-hit States: Cong.

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of apathy towards the flood-affected States and alleged that the government did not release Central funds meant for flood management projects to 17 States that could have pre-empted the tragedy.

The allegation came on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey in flood-hit Karnataka. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the government had failed to realise the gravity of the situation and was busy indulging in “photo-opism”.

“Unfortunately, the Central government has displayed insensitive, lackadaisical and partisan attitude. As per the 2017 CAG Report on “Schemes for Flood Control”, projects could not be completed due to 60% “shortfall” in the Central funding, he said at a press conference here.

He also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for distributing food packages with his photographs which showed insensitivity, the Congress said. “The Prime Minister should provide required assistance to Kerala and shun politics of favouritism. In Karnataka, the Home Minister instead of conducting “aerial surveys” should meet the State government’s immediate demand for ₹3,000 crore,” Mr. Shergill said.

The Congress has demanded that the floods be declared national calamity and funds be released immediately as per the demands of the State governments.