Govt. announces simplified norms for seaplanes

The Union government released new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules for seaplanes allowing non-scheduled operators to provide such services.

The DGCA rules have also been simplified with the aim to encourage seaplane operations under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), which has so far received poor response.

Under the relaxed norms of the DGCA, there will be no need for a waterdrome licence and compliance requirements have also been reduced.

Pilots with a commercial pilot licence (CPL) can now qualify as seaplane rated pilots.

Non-scheduled operators are entities other than commercial airlines that have to operate their fleet as per a published schedule of flights.

“We urge States to identify waterbodies and we will find ways to activate them,” Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vumlunmang Vualnam said at an event.

The guidelines also define responsibilities of various stakeholders such as State government, seaplane operators and the Centre.

“Seaplanes hold the opportunity of revolutionising connectivity in regions where conventional airport infrastructure is not feasible due to obvious land constraints,” said Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu.

The Minister envisaged a future where seaplanes could seamlessly connect with existing aviation network and provide last-mile connectivity. He said that seaplanes could also open up opportunities for economic growth by providing new avenues for tourism. Besides, they could also be used for research, environmental monitoring, coastal resource management, national disaster relief, coastal and island defence.

Earlier too, the government had aimed to connect 10 waterdromes across the country with seaplane services under regional connectivity scheme, but these initiatives failed to take off. Though SpiceJet launched a route between Statue of Unity in Kevadia to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, the route was discontinued soon after the launch because of weak demand.