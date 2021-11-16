Govt. allows meals on all flights

NEW DELHI

16 November 2021 22:15 IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday allowed airlines to serve meals onboard all domestic flights.

The service was banned on flights shorter than two hours during the second wave of COVID-19.

“The airlines operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services on board, without restriction on duration of the flight,” the Ministry’s order said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in the light of reduction in “Covid caseload,” it said. The Ministry had earlier sought permission from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to revise its guidelines.