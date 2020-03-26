National

Govt. allows doorstep delivery of medicines

The Central government on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of medicine by persons holding a licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. File

Sale shall be based on receipt of prescription physically or through e-mail, it says

The Central government on Thursday allowed doorstep delivery of medicine by persons holding a licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

This rule includes drugs specified in Schedule H (prescription drugs) except narcotics, psychotropics and controlled substances as defined in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (61 of 1985).

“The Central government is satisfied that retail sale of drugs to the doorstep of consumers is essential to meet the requirements of the emergency arising due to pandemic COVID-19 and in the public interest, it is necessary and expedient to regulate the sale and distribution of drugs for their delivery to the consumers,’’ said the Order.

This it said is subject to the condition that any such sale of a drug specified in Schedule H shall be based on receipt of prescription physically or through e-mail and such sale of drugs shall further be subject to stringent control measures.

“The licencee shall submit an e-mail ID for registration with the licensing authority if prescriptions are to be received through email. The drugs shall be supplied at the doorstep of the patients located within the same revenue district where the licencee is located. In case of chronic diseases, the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to the licencee within 30 days of its issue and in acute cases, the prescription shall be dispensed only if it is presented to licencee within 7 days of its issue,’’ noted the Order.

It added that bill or cash memo shall be sent by the return email and records of all such transactions shall be maintained.

