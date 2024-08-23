GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govind Mohan takes charge as Union Home Secretary

Mr. Mohan is considered to be one of the brilliant officers presently serving in the government and known for his diligence

Published - August 23, 2024 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Govind Mohan.

Govind Mohan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan on Friday (August 23, 2024) took charge as the Union Home Secretary following the retirement of incumbent Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Mr. Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, was serving as Union Culture Secretary before being appointed as Union Home Secretary last week.

A B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and a PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, the senior bureaucrat has wide experience in serving both the Sikkim and the central governments in various capacities.

Mr. Mohan is considered to be one of the brilliant officers presently serving in the government and known for his diligence.

He had earlier served the Home Ministry as an additional secretary handling several key divisions.

A seasoned bureaucrat, Mr. Mohan was also the government's key officer during the COVID-19 pandemic and was tasked with overseeing the implementation of decisions taken for various protocols and ensuring smooth coordination with States.

As Union Culture Secretary, Mr. Mohan has successfully launched two flagship programmes of the Modi government— 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement'.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence of the country and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Hosting of the national flag in every home, 'Tiranga Yatras', 'Tiranga' rallies and 'Tiranga' runs are key initiatives under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement'.

After the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga movement', job opportunities were created for thousands of women associated with self-help groups (SHGs), which have increasingly taken over flag production to meet the massive demand, officials said.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.