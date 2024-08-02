Governors should play the role of an effective bridge between Centre and States, says PM Modi at Conference of Governors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2 urged Governors to serve as an effective bridge between the Centre and the State governments.

Addressing a two-day Conference of Governors, which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and is being hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister said that the post of the Governor was an important institution that could play a crucial role in the welfare of the people within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.

“In his address, the Prime Minister urged the Governors to play the role of an effective bridge between the Centre and the State and interact with people and social organisations in a manner to co-opt those who are underprivileged,” a release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the inaugural session.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Murmu said it was crucial for the smooth functioning of democracy that various Central agencies work with better coordination across all the States. As constitutional heads of their respective States, Governors should think how they can promote this coordination, she advised.

Ms. Murmu said the agenda for the conference included carefully chosen issues that were crucial in achieving national goals. The two-day conference will cover a wide range of issues that play a critical role in not only shaping the Centre-State relations but also promoting welfare schemes for common people, the release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President added that deliberations of the conference would be an enriching experience for all participants and help them in their functioning. She expressed confidence that all Governors would continue to contribute to the service and welfare of the people, doing justice to the oath taken by them.

Commenting on the implementation of three new laws related to criminal justice, Ms. Murmu said a new era of the justice system had begun in the country. The change in thinking, she added, was evident from the names of the laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Noting that quality higher education was an intangible asset for individual development and social change as well as innovation and economic progress, Ms. Murmu said the National Education Policy has placed emphasis on improving the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions. “The President also urged Governors to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as the Chancellors of State universities,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

In his address, Mr. Dhankhar urged Governors to discharge their constitutional responsibility of making people aware of social welfare schemes and the “incredible developments” that have taken place during the last decade.

“The Modi government is working towards making the coordination between the States and the Centre even more seamless to reach out to more people with services and solutions,” Mr. Shah said in a post on X, adding that the Conference of Governors served as a meeting point of not only the Constitutional heads of the States but also of ideas.

