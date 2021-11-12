Governors should monitor and guide States: Venkaiah Naidu

He says governors should function with the moral authority of an elder statesman

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu urged the Governors to proactively “monitor and guide” the State Governments in the implementation of central programmes. He was addressing the Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors in Delhi on Thursday.

The Governors, he said, should follow the philosophy of “sabka saath, sabka prayas” (support for all through effort of all).

Referring to the vast experience of Governors in public life, Mr. Naidu stressed that they have an important role in shaping policies and their execution, ensuring effective utilization of scarce resources and ensuring probity and ethics in public life. “Governors and Lt. Governors should function not only as constitutional authority but with the moral authority of an elder statesman,” Mr. Naidu said.

Governance and public life should be marked by strict adherence to the philosophy and provision of the Constitution.