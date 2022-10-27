Governor’s office is redundant and no longer has a place in a Parliamentary democracy, says D. Raja

In the last eight years we have seen Governors going out of their way to create a crisis where none exists, said the CPI general secretary

The Governor’s office is redundant and no longer has a place in a Parliamentary democracy, Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja said at a press conference here on Thursday in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front government in the State.

Mr. Raja said that the issue was discussed at length at the 24th Congress of CPI held from 14 to 18th October at Vijayawada.

“One should understand what is the mandate of a Governor? He functions according to the advice of the council of Ministers. Going against his constitutional duties he intentionally seeking out conflict with an elected government,” Mr. Raja said. He implored President Droupadi Murmu to immediately act against Mr. Khan, reminding her that Governors serve at the pleasure of the President.

“Fundamentally, in a constitutional parliamentary democracy, we do not need a Governor. They are anyways political appointees of the party in power in Delhi. In the last eight years we have seen Governors going out of their way to create a crisis where none exists,” he added.

The party Congress, Mr. Raja said, discussed the “grave threats to secularism, democracy and the very Constitution of the country” posed by the BJP/RSS government. He also accused the Narendra Modi government of pursuing disastrous economic policies that have pushed the country to a brink.

“The situation demands that the primary objective should be to defeat the BJP-RSS combine. For which we need to work on uniting Left forces,” he said. He also said, that the party will be working to strengthen its own organisation and perform better at the electoral contests in State Assembly and in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.