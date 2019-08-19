National

Governor’s aide receives Haj pilgrims

more-in

The first batch of Haj pilgrims returned to Srinagar from Saudi Arabia on August 18.

Farooq Khan, Adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, on August 18 received the first batch of Haj pilgrims who returned to Srinagar from Saudi Arabia.

He also reviewed the arrangements —— made on account of the restrictions imposed after Jammu and Kashmir was divested of its special status — for the pilgrims to go home from the airport.

Mr. Khan reached the tarmac of the airport after an Air India flight carrying 300 pilgrims touched down.

He directed Budgam Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ganai to ensure that every pilgrim reached home safely.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2019 6:40:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/governors-aide-receives-haj-pilgrims/article29127309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY