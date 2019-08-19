Governor’s aide receives Haj pilgrims

Farooq Khan, Adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, on August 18 received the first batch of Haj pilgrims who returned to Srinagar from Saudi Arabia.

He also reviewed the arrangements —— made on account of the restrictions imposed after Jammu and Kashmir was divested of its special status — for the pilgrims to go home from the airport.

Mr. Khan reached the tarmac of the airport after an Air India flight carrying 300 pilgrims touched down.

He directed Budgam Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ganai to ensure that every pilgrim reached home safely.