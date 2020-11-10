Governor voices concern over Arnab’s safety

Raises issue with Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday spoke to State’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern over the security and health of news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami.

The Governor also asked the Home Minister to allow Mr. Goswami’s family to see and to speak to him. The Governor had earlier conveyed his concern over the manner Mr. Goswami’s arrest to the State Home Minister.

Mr. Koshyari's actions come a day after Mr. Goswami and his channel claimed that the police beat him up and that his life was in danger. Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “While deciding on the matter today, it is our humble request to the Hon High Court to take suo moto cognizance of the way MVA State Government in Maharashtra has treated Arnab Goswami during the entire process of arrest to handling under custody, as alleged by him.”

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the Maharashtra government is taking care of Mr. Goswami very well and Mr. Koshyari should not worry about it.

NCP spokesperson and another State Minister Nawab Malik said that while Governor is concerned about safety of Mr. Goswami, he should also be sympathetic towards the family of Anvay Naik, who had died by suicide in 2018, and blamed Mr. Goswami for taking the extreme step in a suicide note.