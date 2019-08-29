Governor Satya Pal Malik promises 50,000 government jobs in J&K

In his first press conference since the August 5 decision to scrap J&K’s special status, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced that 50,000 vacant government posts would be filled in the next few months. Calling on the youth to participate in the recruitment drive, he said the culture, identity, heritage and language of J&K would be protected.

Hinting that the suspension of Internet is likely to continue, he said the Internet was the “most dangerous instrument”. He, however, said mobile services were being restored in the Handwara and Kupwara areas of north Kashmir.

Warning political leaders of public wrath for any support to continuation of Article 370, Mr. Malik said, “I want to assure people that identity of J&K, its culture, languages, religions, heritage, will be protected. It’s solemn assurance of Prime Minister Modi.”

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi support and statements on Article 370, Mr. Malik said, “He (Gandhi) has acted as a juvenile. Pakistan mentioned him in their letter to the United Nations. He should not have done that. He is yet to clear his stand on Kashmir. During elections his opponents don't need anything than telling people they are supporters of Article 370, people will beat them up with their shoes,” said the Governor.

Referring to the detention of around 179 mainstream leaders in J&K, Mr. Malik said, “The more politicians spend time in jail, the more political dividends they are likely to accrue. I have gone to jail 30 times. Those who will go to jail, will become leaders. Let them be there. The more they spend time in the jail, the more they will claim during elections,” he said.

“I have gone to jail 30 times. Whoever goes to jail will come out shining as a future leader, they can take political benefit of detentions in future. Don't you want new political leaders to emerge in Kashmir?” Mr. Malik said on being asked when the political leaders will be released.

Senior mainstream leaders, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and former legislators have been under detention since August 5.

”The medium of Internet is little bit useful for us but more useful for terrorists, Pakistanis. It is also used to mobilise and for indoctrination. This is kind of a weapon against us that is why we have stopped it and we will restore it gradually. It will be opened a little late,” he said.

Police restrained

He said not a single person has died so far in police action in the State and people have been most cooperative and patient.

“It was in sharp contrast to earlier disturbances of 2008, 2010 and 2016 where a large number of people had lost their lives. All security forces have worked day and night to ensure that normalcy can be gradually restored without causing harm to individuals,” Mr. Malik said.

To assuage anger among youth in Kashmir valley, the Governor said 50,000 government posts will be filled in next few months. “The local youth should come forward and participate actively in this recruitment process, as this would be the largest single recruitment drive ever in Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh,” he said.

To cap falling prices of apple boxes, Mr. Malik said the NAFED was willing to commit over ₹5000 crore for procuring over 50% of apple production of the State. “This would benefit over seven lakh apple farmers,” he said.

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh admitted that young men have been arrested in the Valley since August 5, adding that “arrests and release” were a dynamic process. “Young men are detained, counselled and released also. It’s not a very huge number that should concern you. We realise that reasonable arrests are made, not more than that,” Mr. Singh said when ask to clarify on the number of youth arrested so far.

Mr. Malik said that in Out of 111 police stations in Kashmir, restrictions have been relaxed in 81 police stations out of 111 and no day time restrictions exist in 167 of 197 police stations.

Around 3,000 primary and 1,000 middle schools had opened, he said.

(With inputs from Vijaita Singh in New Delhi)