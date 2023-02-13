Governor appointments signal BJP’s focus on fixing social arithmetic in Purvanchal

February 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Lucknow

With the appointment of Shiv Pratap Shukla and Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, the number of people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh holding the high constitutional post of Governor or Lieutenant-Governor has risen to five, the highest for any region or even State in the country.

Apart from accommodating these leaders who have done long service for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State, it also seems that through these nominations the saffron party is trying to balance its caste and social arithmetic in the politically crucial region, popularly called as Purvanchal, where these leaders hail from. The region is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has a long history of conflict between dominating social groups.

The caste equation

Out of the five constitutional authorities from the region, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Mr. Shukla belongs from the Brahmin community, which has a sizeable presence across Eastern U.P. and is considered a committed support base of the saffron party. Both Mr. Mishra and Mr. Shukla have been leading figures of the party within their community and were Ministers in the State and Centre.

The Rajasthan Governor belongs to Ghazipur district, while the Himachal Pradesh Governor hails from Gorakhpur, the home turf of Yogi Adityanath and is considered to be a bete noire of the CM, who belongs to the Rajput community. Brahmins and Rajputs, both being dominant social groups in Eastern U.P., have a long history of competition and conflicts at times.

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, belongs to the Bhumihar caste and is a resident of Ghazipur. He had served as a Union Minister in the first Modi Ministry and was one of the contenders for the chair of U.P. CM in 2017.

Ghazipur remained a tough electoral terrain for the saffron party in the 2019 Parliamentary polls when Mr. Sinha lost to the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Afzal Ansari and even in the 2022 Assembly elections, when the party lost all the seven seats in the district. Many in the power corridors of Lucknow argue that Mr. Sinha, 63, might return to active politics before the 2024 polls. Bhumihars are sizeable in a few districts of Eastern U.P., particularly in Ghazipur and its adjoining districts.

Mr. Acharya, the newly appointed Governor of Sikkim, is from Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, and belongs to the Schedule Tribe (ST) community. A senior Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Mr. Acharya is considered a tall face among the ST community in the region.

Phagu Chouhan, who has been shifted from the position of Bihar Governor to Meghalaya, hails from Azamgarh district and belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. Mr. Chouhan, a six-time MLA who belongs to Nonia caste, had served as the Chairman of the U.P. Backward Classes Commission. Azamgarh district is also considered a challenging terrain for the saffron party as it had lost all the Assembly seats in the district in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls.

Shifting the focus

Analysts point out that these appointments signify not only an attempt by the saffron party to balance caste equations but also how it seeks to nullify any loss due to the changing calculus in Western U.P.

“The western part of the State is different from Purvanchal. In the West, due to farmers’ movement and the presence of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a Jat-centric party allying the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP strategists may not be very confident on how things will play out there in 2024. Hence Eastern U.P. looks to be their focus in view of these appointments. As the East is the largest region in the State and with the PM and the CM also having been elected from there, the party is aiming to consolidate and keep the support base intact with symbolic moves,” said Satish K. Jha, a political scientist teaching at University of Delhi.