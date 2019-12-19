Governor appeals to Mamata to withdraw her comment

On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the Centre to carry out a referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar urged her to withdraw her comment.

“I appeal CM Mamata Bannerjee to please withdraw her reported statement — Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission hold a referendum to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship (Amendment) Act — ,” the Governor said on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, while pointing out that the Supreme Court had not granted any stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urged “all to give up agitational path in the interest of peace so that normalcy returns and the sufferings of people are contained.”