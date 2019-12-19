National

Governor appeals to Mamata to withdraw her comment

more-in

On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the Centre to carry out a referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar urged her to withdraw her comment.

“I appeal CM Mamata Bannerjee to please withdraw her reported statement — Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission hold a referendum to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship (Amendment) Act — ,” the Governor said on social media.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, while pointing out that the Supreme Court had not granted any stay on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urged “all to give up agitational path in the interest of peace so that normalcy returns and the sufferings of people are contained.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
politics
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 11:48:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/governor-appeals-to-mamata-to-withdraw-her-comment/article30352294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY