Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours after meeting the parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered, West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose sent a confidential letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but it was not received by the CMO, an official in the Raj Bhavan claimed on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

There was, however, no confirmation regarding this development from the State government.

Follow LIVE updates on the Kolkata rape and murder case here

The governor wrote the letter after he met the parents of the deceased doctor at their residence in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday (August 23, 2024), he said.

"A confidential letter was sent by a messenger to the CMO last night. But the CMO refused to receive it," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

The official, however, declined to divulge the content of the letter.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Supreme Court urges protesting doctors to resume work

Later on Thursday (August 22, 2024) afternoon, the same letter was emailed to the CMO, he added.

When contacted, a senior official at the CMO declined to comment on the matter.

Mr. Bose had paid a visit to the residence of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital here earlier this month and spoke to her parents on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, demands stringent rape laws and fast-track justice

After talking to her parents, the Governor had said, “I will be writing to the chief minister in a closed envelope. They told me certain things… confidential.” Mr. Bose had spoken to the doctor’s parents over the phone twice on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) and assured them of justice.

The body of the post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of the hospital. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in this connection the next day. The Calcutta High Court later transferred the investigation of the case to the CBI.

