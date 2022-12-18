December 18, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed a public rally in Agartala on December 18, 2022 termed Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha ‘popular’ in an apparent indication to his continuation in the position despite internal bickering in party and government ahead of February 2023 assembly elections. He spent a considerable time of his address to refer to welfare and development programmes of the ‘double engine’ government meant to benefit the tribal masses.

The rally at the Vivekananda Stadium which is marked for major political programmes saw a huge attendance as BJP party Ministers, MLAs and local leaders were tasked to gather crowds. However the programme had thin attendance of people from the indigenous community who constitute 33 percent of the state’s population.

The rally was organised by the state government while Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was the chief guest, but it turned out to be an election rally with everyone speaking on achievements of the BJP led governments at the centre and the state. Crowds also cheered BJP party slogans.

The Prime Minister started speaking with a sentence in Bangla to state he was feeling proud to be in the land of ‘Goddess Tripureshwari’. He highlighted achievements, sanctions and development initiatives of the double engine government.

He lashed out at the previous governments without naming parties for allegedly practicing only politics through tricks but not taking care of the ordinary and poor people to uplift their social and economic status. “Tripura earlier used to be discussed outside on two matters – elections and violence”, he said, adding that now people talk about the state in matters of Swachhata and other matters.

He said Tripura recently got first prize from the centre for successful management of the Swachhata campaign in the small state category. He said the employment, economic and communication scenarios of the state will get boosted after completion of sanctioned projects in all spheres.

Mr Modi also spent a considerable time of his speech to speak about work done and projects completed for the benefit of the indigenous population. He mentioned that BJP won almost all tribal reserved seats in Gujarat assembly elections which is evident that people from all sections had faith and support for the ruling party.

He said the current allocation for tribal welfare is now several times higher than what was in the past. He talked about current tribal oriented projects in the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects and initiatives especially for development of road infrastructure together worth Rs 4350 Core. He also remotely inaugurated state’s first ‘Agartala government dental college’ located at the historic IGM Hospital.

Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha Member Biplab Kumar Deb, Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman were present at the rally.