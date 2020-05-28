National

Government to withdraw 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme

The Reserve Bank of India too has notified the Cessation of 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018. Interest on the Bonds is taxable

The government has decided to withdraw 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme from the close of banking business on Thursday due to declining interest rates.

The scheme, commonly known as RBI Bonds or GOI bonds, is popular among retail investors who looking for safety of principal and a regular income. NRIs, however, are not eligible for making investments in these bonds.

“The Government of India, hereby notifies that the 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018...shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on Thursday, the 28th of May, 2020,” said a notification on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India too has notified the Cessation of 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018. Interest on the Bonds is taxable.

The Bonds are issued at par at ₹100. The minimuim subscription was fixed at ₹1,000.

As per the scheme, the Bonds are be repayable on the expiration of seven years from the date of issue.

The interest rate on bank fixed deposits as well as lending rates are on decline with the Reserve Bank of India lowering the key short-term lending (repo) rate. The repo rate is currently at historic low of 4 per cent.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:43:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/government-to-withdraw-775-savings-taxable-bonds-scheme/article31692550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY