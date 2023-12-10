ADVERTISEMENT

Government to tap youth’s ideas for Vision 2047 

December 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Modi to launch month-long outreach programme to seek inputs from youngsters on the vision for India at 2047, at an interaction with Governors, vice-chancellors and faculty members of around 700 universities

The Hindu Bureau

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam. File

At an interaction with States’ Governors, vice-chancellors and faculty members of around 700 universities on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a month-long outreach programme to seek inputs from youngsters on the vision for India at 2047.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on December 10 that students’ ideas would be assessed and suitable interventions incorporated into the Vision 2047 document the Prime Minister is likely to unveil by the end of January.

While the exercise will be voluntary, students would be asked to make commitments on what they would do to help make India a developed country, apart from sending suggestions on how to reach that goal and what according to them, would a developed India by 2047 look like in different aspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be a day-long workshop held at all Raj Bhawans on Monday, following which universities will conduct their own programmes to seek their students’ ideas,” Mr. Subrahmanyam said, adding that the government expects this to generate thousands of inputs by early January.

“Some of the best ideas would get rewarded, and we will strive to incorporate them in the current version of the Vison 2047 plan as interventions without altering the broader macro goals,” he said.

Stating that India is at a turning point that countries like Japan, Germany, Singapore and Korea were at different junctures in history before becoming ‘economic miracle’ stories, the NITI Aayog CEO said the foundations and building blocks necessary to transform into a developed nation are now in place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US