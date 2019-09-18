Government to crack down on fraud in Ayushman Bharat

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the government would “name and shame” hospitals found indulging in fraudulent practices under the flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion of Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara as the scheme completes a year after its launch on September 23 last year, Dr Vardhan said nearly 1,200 cases of fraud had been detected and action had been taken against 338 hospitals so far.

“The government has zero tolerance towards corruption,” the Minister said.

Listed on website

Stating that the government will “name and shame” hospitals found cheating, Dr Vardhan said not only would hospitals found involved in any kind of fraudulent activity and practices be de-empanelled, their names would be put up on the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (Ayushman Bharat) and made public.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of the National Health Authority, responsible for implementing the insurance scheme, said the decision to name errant hospitals was taken in collaboration with the IRDAI.

“We are taking stern action against such fraudsters and have filed criminal cases and FIRs in some cases. In fact, we have suggested such hospitals should not only be de-empanelled from the PMJAY scheme but also from other scheme including that of CGHS and ECHA,” said Mr. Bhushan.

Dr. Vardhan said 376 hospitals were under investigation, 97 have been removed from the scheme and police complains have been lodged against six hospitals. A total of ₹1.5 crore in penalty has been levied and nearly 1,200 cases of fraud have been confirmed.

“And all these figures show the government’s zero tolerance towards corruption and we have been able to detect all these frauds because of a proactive robust strong IT anti-fraud detection system. Our message is loud and clear that no fraud, even of minute nature, will be tolerated in the whole scheme,” he said.

Health centres

Elaborating on the scheme, the Minister said that by end of 2022, 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres will be made operational for preventive and promotive health. About 21,000 such centres were already functional, he added.

“The fortnight of September 15-30 is being marked as Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara where several activities will be carried out in the States to generate awareness around the scheme,” he said.

Calling the scheme a game-changer, the Minister said, “So far several lakh people have been screened for oral cancer, breast and cervical cancer and in many cases we were able to detect and start treatment.”

The Minister said 10 crore e-cards had been given out to beneficiaries, the government had spent ₹7,500 crore on treatment, 18,073 hospitals have been empanelled and around 53% the hospitals are from the private sector.

More than 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment worth over ₹ 6,100 crore for serious illnesses since the launch of AB-PMJAY, Dr Vardhan said adding that this had resulted in savings of ₹12,000 crore to the beneficiary families.

“So far 32 States and Union Territories have already implemented the scheme so far and we hope that the remaining states including Delhi and West Bengal to join the scheme so that people there are not deprived of its benefits,” the Minister said.