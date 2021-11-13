Government to assess learning gaps via nationwide test

The NAS being conducted at a school in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

With uneven school resumption, National Achievement Survey may not be accurate, say experts

The first National Achievement Survey in four years was conducted on Friday, in a bid to assess the competencies of children in Class 3, 5 and 8. This will “help to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during the COVID pandemic and help to take remedial measures,” said the Education Ministry.

Given that schools across the country were closed for 18 months from March 2020, and the vast majority of students did not have any access to remote education, the NAS is expected to reveal the level of learning losses caused by the shutdown.

However, the pandemic affected the conduct of the survey as well, as schools in many States have still not reopened classes for younger students. Even where schools are officially open, attendance is voluntary and many parents are wary of sending their children for physical classes especially in private schools which are continuing to provide online education as well.

The survey test was conducted in language, mathematics and environmental studies in Classes 3 and 5 and language, mathematics, science, and social science in Class 8. The survey was expected to cover 38 lakh students in 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts in all States and Union Territories. The sampled schools include State and Central government-run schools as well as private and aided schools. The test paper was provided in a multiple choice format in 22 different languages. The test was developed by NCERT, which will also analyse the results, while the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the exam on Friday.

The Ministry said that in the 24 States and Union Territories from which information had been received late on Friday night, almost 92% of the target sample and 96% of target schools participated in the survey. However, there was no information from 12 other States.

Last week, the Ministry said schools were yet to reopen for younger children in 12 States, while West Bengal and Mizoram had not reopened at all.

In a letter written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the eve of the survey, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pointed out that the capital only reopened classes for students till Class 8 from November 1 and many schools are operating at 50% capacity. He also noted that schools have been closed due to rains and floods in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and many students and teachers are on leave due to Chhat Puja in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“In this situation, to what extent will this survey be authentic? We will not even be able to estimate the learning gap on the basis of a survey done under these conditions. Any strategy to reduce the learning gap in the whole country based on this will not be effective,” Mr. Sisodia said.