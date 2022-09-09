Government says India's rice production may fall by 10-12 million tonnes in Kharif season this year

Although the Kharif season contributes about 80% of India's total rice production, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice

PTI New Delhi
September 09, 2022 13:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of farmers planting saplings in a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. India’s rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

India's rice production could fall by 10-12 million tonnes during the Kharif season of this year, due to a fall in paddy sowing area, the government said on Friday.

However, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey asserted that the country will have surplus production in rice.

Also read | India bans export of broken rice; curbs to lift global prices, stoke food inflation worries

He pointed out that the paddy acreage is lower by 38 lakh hectare so far this kharif season, because of less rains in many States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kharif season contributes about 80% of India's total rice production.

"Loss of production of rice may be 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes this year," he told reporters in New Delhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the Secretary said that this is an initial estimate based on drop in acreage and average yield.

Mr. Pandey said the fall in production could be less as yield might improve in states where rains have been good.

Total production of Rice during the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) is estimated at a record 130.29 million tonnes. It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

The Secretary did not reply to a question on whether the government would extend the free foodgrains programme Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
food
national government

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app