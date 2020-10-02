Government run by some by trading in emotions, confusion, fear: Sonia Gandhi

People should choose wisely, she says as Congress formally launches Bihar poll campaign

Some people were running the government by trading in emotions, confusion and fear and people should choose wisely, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday told a rally in Bihar via videoconferencing, as the party formally launched its Assembly poll campaign in the State by recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran movement on his 151st birth anniversary.

“Brothers and sisters, enough is enough now. I just want to say that some people are running the government by trading in emotions, confusion and fear. You should be most careful and make the right decision. For this, we all have to fight unitedly, walking on the path of truth, non-violence and swaraj of Gandhi ji,” she told the rally in Motihari.

Tie-up with RJD

Her comments came on a day when the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) moved a step closer to finalising a seat-sharing pact in which the Congress may get 70 seats, Left parties 29 and Mukesh Saini’s Vikasheel Insaan Party 11.

The RJD would contest in the remaining 133 seats, said a source.

A senior leader, however, told The Hindu that the two parties would be able to make a formal announcement only once seats were identified for each party. Of the 70 offered to the Congress, at least, 13 were seats where the party had never won in the past five decades.

‘Laws diluted’

Irrespective of the status of alliance, Ms. Gandhi mounted a scathing attack on the Union government ahead of the three-phase Bihar polls later this month and next month. She accused it of diluting all laws that empowered citizens.

“Several laws enacted by the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] government, whether they were for employment, health or education or those associated with labour, farmers, food security, women security and empowerment, have been weakened so much by the Modi government that it is an assault on citizen’s rights. Their rights have been snatched away,”she said.

Crores of youth have lost their jobs, lakhs of micro and small industries have shut shop, farmers were in pain and biggest government employers were being privatised, she alleged.

“You will remember that when the Congress brought in the MGNREGA for rural employment, it was ridiculed. Today, during the corona pandemic, it saved millions from hunger and starvation,” she said. The Congress government formulated policies keeping in mind Gandhi ji’s philosophy of benefitting the weakest person.

While the UPA government acted against any charge of corruption, the Modi government did not bother to answer even queries under the Right to Information Act, she added.