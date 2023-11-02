Government reserved 75% of defence capital acquisition budget for purchases from local companies: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

November 02, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government has reserved 75% of the defence capital acquisition budget, which amounts to approximately ₹1 lakh crore, for purchases from local companies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 2.

The move is to ensure adequate demand assurance for the domestic industries, he said at the 'India Manufacturing Show-2023' in Bengaluru, as he listed the steps taken for MSMEs in the defence sector.

“We are the first government which imposed restrictions on itself for the import of weapons. We released five positive indigenisation lists, under which 509 equipment have been identified, the manufacturing of which will now take place in India," Mr. Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Minister said four positive indigenisation lists for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) were also promulgated, under which 4,666 items were identified, that will be manufactured within the country.

"These steps will strengthen our MSMEs and make them ‘Aatmanirbhar’,” he said. Mr. Singh also referred to the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which was launched to invite new ideas in defence manufacturing through start-ups and innovators.

He added that iDEX Prime was launched to support projects, requiring support beyond ₹1.5 crore up to ₹10 crore, to help the start-ups in the defence sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.