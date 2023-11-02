HamberMenu
Government reserved 75% of defence capital acquisition budget for purchases from local companies: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The move is to ensure adequate demand assurance for the domestic industries, he said at the 'India Manufacturing Show-2023' in Bengaluru, as he listed the steps taken for MSMEs in the defence sector.

November 02, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The government has reserved 75% of the defence capital acquisition budget, which amounts to approximately ₹1 lakh crore, for purchases from local companies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 2.

The move is to ensure adequate demand assurance for the domestic industries, he said at the 'India Manufacturing Show-2023' in Bengaluru, as he listed the steps taken for MSMEs in the defence sector.

“We are the first government which imposed restrictions on itself for the import of weapons. We released five positive indigenisation lists, under which 509 equipment have been identified, the manufacturing of which will now take place in India," Mr. Singh said.

In addition, the Minister said four positive indigenisation lists for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) were also promulgated, under which 4,666 items were identified, that will be manufactured within the country.

"These steps will strengthen our MSMEs and make them ‘Aatmanirbhar’,” he said. Mr. Singh also referred to the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, which was launched to invite new ideas in defence manufacturing through start-ups and innovators.

He added that iDEX Prime was launched to support projects, requiring support beyond ₹1.5 crore up to ₹10 crore, to help the start-ups in the defence sector.

