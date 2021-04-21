Government releases COVID-19 data showing severity of victims in second wave same as first

New Delhi:

21 April 2021 17:58 IST

The release of the statistics follows growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 146 districts reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15%, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5% and 15%.

According to the figures shared by Bhushan, 4.03%COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97% cases were registered in the second wave.

“In he age group 10-20 years, 8.07% COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50% cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 20-30 years, 20.41% cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35% cases ere registered in the second wave,” he said.

Mr. Bhushan further shared data which showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5% COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18% cases registered in second wave.