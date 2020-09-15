Government refuses discussion on LAC face-off

NEW DELHI

15 September 2020 23:24 IST

At a meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha where floor leaders of all political parties meet, the Congress raised the demand for a discussion on the India-China issue.

The government on Tuesday refused the opposition’s demand for a discussion on the India-China face-off in Eastern Ladakh, citing sensitivities related to “national security”.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who represented the government at the meeting, said the issue was sensitive and was related to national security and thus could not be discussed at a public platform. Government sources said that as troops were currently deployed at the border amid a tense face-off, the time was not right to be have a public discussion on the state of play.

The meeting was followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in the Lok Sabha on the situation. However, with Leader of the Congress legislative party in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Choudhary not being allowed to express his views after the statement, the Opposition walked out.

Mr Singh will be making a statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday where clarifications can be asked for by the Opposition under the rules.