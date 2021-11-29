‘Government ready to discuss all issues’, says PM Modi ahead of winter session

NEW DELHI:

29 November 2021 11:27 IST

He says, ‘all parties should maintain the dignity of Parliament and the chair of the presiding officers’

In his customary remarks before the start of the winter session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his Government was willing to answer any questions, allow any debates in the House but that all parties should maintain the dignity of Parliament and the chair of the presiding officers.

“Government is willing to discuss every issue with an open mind and is ready to answer any question. We want that there be questions on the Government but that order is maintained as well. Voices can be raised against the Government and its policies, but the dignity of the House, the Speaker’s chair must be maintained,” he said. This was in reference to the disruptions that marked the last session especially in the Rajya Sabha over the three farm Acts, which are to be repealed on November 29.

He urged lawmakers to keep the common man at the centre of its deliberations in the House. Referring to the recent observance of Constitution Day on November 26, Mr. Modi said that it had been observed in the spirit of the Constitution and a renewed resolution. “In this background and that of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75th anniversary celebrations of India’s freedom) everyone wants that India’s Parliament keeps the spirit of freedom fighters alive by debating issues of national interest and further the country’s progress,” he said. “In future people will not see who disrupted and how loudly, but who intervened for constructive issues,” he added.

He also sounded a note of caution with regard to the new variant (Omicron) of COVID-19 that is now making its way around the world. “The new variant enjoins that we observe caution and I urge you all to observe caution,” he said, adding that after crossing the mark of 100 million vaccinations against COVID-19, the country was moving towards the 150 crore target. He also said that the free grain distribution programme for 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana had been extended to March 2022.