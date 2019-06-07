Union Minister Pralhad Joshi meets Sonia Gandhi, seeks help for smooth Parliament session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday called on Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Mr. Joshi was accompanied by his colleagues, Narendra Singh Tomar, who earlier held the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, and the junior Minister Arjun Meghwal.

“Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial. We sought her cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament. She said they [the Opposition] also need cooperation from treasury benches. I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate,” Mr. Joshi told reporters after the meeting.

Speaker election

The first session will get under way on June 17 and will continue till July 26. After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Lok Sabha Speaker’s election is scheduled for June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on June 20.

The full Union Budget for the financial year 2019-2020 will be presented on July 5.

Ahead of the Parliament session, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is likely to meet where the government is likely to finalise the agenda.

10 ordinances

But buoyed by the best ever performance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Union Government plans to push through 10 ordinances including the one that makes instant triple Talaq a criminal offence.

These ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government and need to be introduced as Bills within six weeks of a new session of Parliament being convened.

On Wednesday, Mr. Joshi had called on Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK leader in Lok Sabha, T.R. Baalu.