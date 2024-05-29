ADVERTISEMENT

Government promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

Published - May 29, 2024 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

“This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations,” official sources said.

PTI

A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money-laundering and foreign exchange contravention. | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@dir_ed

The Centre has promoted 11 Enforcement Directorate (ED) cadre officers to the rank of Joint Director (JD) in the federal anti-money laundering agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations,” official sources told PTI.

“Cadre officers have been appointed to the JD post in the past but at one or two positions only,” the sources said. The Department of revenue under the Union Finance Ministry issued an order on May 28 for promoting 11 officers from the deputy director to the JD rank.

ADVERTISEMENT

A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money-laundering and foreign exchange contravention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency has more than 30 JD posts, including at 27 zonal offices across the country. At present, there are only three ED cadre officers in the JD rank while the rest are occupied by the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who join the organisation on deputation.

The ED is a federal probe agency and is tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws — the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US