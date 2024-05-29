GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Government promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

“This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations,” official sources said.

Published - May 29, 2024 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money-laundering and foreign exchange contravention.

A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money-laundering and foreign exchange contravention. | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@dir_ed

The Centre has promoted 11 Enforcement Directorate (ED) cadre officers to the rank of Joint Director (JD) in the federal anti-money laundering agency.

“This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been promoted in one go to the JD level, an important position vis-a-vis investigations,” official sources told PTI.

“Cadre officers have been appointed to the JD post in the past but at one or two positions only,” the sources said. The Department of revenue under the Union Finance Ministry issued an order on May 28 for promoting 11 officers from the deputy director to the JD rank.

A JD rank position is the cutting-edge administrative post in the ED that is entrusted to supervise investigations related to money-laundering and foreign exchange contravention.

The agency has more than 30 JD posts, including at 27 zonal offices across the country. At present, there are only three ED cadre officers in the JD rank while the rest are occupied by the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who join the organisation on deputation.

The ED is a federal probe agency and is tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws — the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

Related Topics

government / national government / government departments / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.