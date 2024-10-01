Government portals should provide mother’s name instead of father’s: NHRC

Government record portals should mandatorily provide the mother’s name instead of the father’s, suggested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) while concluding an open house discussion on human rights of children of sex workers and marginalised communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion, attended by senior officials from Ministries concerned, NGOs and teachers, concluded that there is an urgent need for empirical data, necessitating research focused on the wide range of challenges faced by the children of this group. There should be an impact assessment of various government schemes, it suggested.

“The government portals should mandatorily provide the mother’s name instead of the father’s. The option to give the name of the guardian should be added,” the NHRC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Vijaya Bharathi, acting chairperson, NHRC, emphasised the need for protecting the rights of children of sex workers and marginalised communities and said that despite several safeguarding measures, many children still face stigma, poverty, and have limited access to essential resources, which perpetuate cycles of vulnerability and discrimination.

Bharat Lal, secretary general, NHRC, underscored the importance of fundamental facilities, such as education and healthcare, for these vulnerable children. He emphasised the necessity of prioritising children’s health and nutrition while acknowledging the government’s ongoing initiatives in this regard.

The suggestions by the NHRC also include need for proper documentation, such as Aadhaar cards, to be made accessible to sex workers and their children to facilitate their admissions to schools, and the processes of obtaining their necessary identification and documentation should be streamlined.

The discussion concluded that proper implementation of existing schemes and laws designed to protect the rights of such children is ensured. The commission stressed that there is a crucial need for the employment and active engagement of trained social workers to foster trust and facilitate access to necessary services for children from this group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.