ADVERTISEMENT

Government portals should provide mother’s name instead of father’s: NHRC

Published - October 01, 2024 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi

A discussion, attended by officials from Ministries, NGOs and teachers, concluded that there is an urgent need for empirical data on challenges faced by children of sex workers and marginalised groups

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

Government record portals should mandatorily provide the mother’s name instead of the father’s, suggested the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) while concluding an open house discussion on human rights of children of sex workers and marginalised communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion, attended by senior officials from Ministries concerned, NGOs and teachers, concluded that there is an urgent need for empirical data, necessitating research focused on the wide range of challenges faced by the children of this group. There should be an impact assessment of various government schemes, it suggested.

“The government portals should mandatorily provide the mother’s name instead of the father’s. The option to give the name of the guardian should be added,” the NHRC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite legislation, transgender community faces discrimination and abuse

S. Vijaya Bharathi, acting chairperson, NHRC, emphasised the need for protecting the rights of children of sex workers and marginalised communities and said that despite several safeguarding measures, many children still face stigma, poverty, and have limited access to essential resources, which perpetuate cycles of vulnerability and discrimination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bharat Lal, secretary general, NHRC, underscored the importance of fundamental facilities, such as education and healthcare, for these vulnerable children. He emphasised the necessity of prioritising children’s health and nutrition while acknowledging the government’s ongoing initiatives in this regard.

The suggestions by the NHRC also include need for proper documentation, such as Aadhaar cards, to be made accessible to sex workers and their children to facilitate their admissions to schools, and the processes of obtaining their necessary identification and documentation should be streamlined.

The discussion concluded that proper implementation of existing schemes and laws designed to protect the rights of such children is ensured. The commission stressed that there is a crucial need for the employment and active engagement of trained social workers to foster trust and facilitate access to necessary services for children from this group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US