ADVERTISEMENT

Government plans FMD-free zones in eight states to enhance animal product exports

Published - August 31, 2024 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Government to establish FMD-free zones in 8 states to boost animal product exports, announced by senior official

PTI

The government “plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway”, Alka Upadhyaya said. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The government plans to establish Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-free zones in eight states to boost exports of animal products, according to a senior government official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, announced the initiative at the workshop that concluded on Friday (August 30, 2024) on the issue of animal infectious disease prioritisation, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the department.

“We’ve made significant progress in tackling four critical diseases: FMD, Peste des Petits Ruminants, Brucellosis, and Classical Swine Fever under the National Control Programme,” Ms. Upadhyaya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government “plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway”, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This strategic move is expected to pave the way for expanded export opportunities for Indian animal products, enhancing the country’s global market presence, she added.

The three-day workshop resulted in a prioritized list of the top 20 animal infectious diseases, based on factors including severity, transmissibility, and national importance.

An action plan was developed focusing on coordination, communication, monitoring and surveillance, prevention and control, therapeutics, and socio-economic and contingency planning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

disease / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US