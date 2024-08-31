GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government plans FMD-free zones in eight states to enhance animal product exports

Government to establish FMD-free zones in 8 states to boost animal product exports, announced by senior official

Published - August 31, 2024 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The government "plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway", Alka Upadhyaya said. File

The government “plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway”, Alka Upadhyaya said. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The government plans to establish Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-free zones in eight states to boost exports of animal products, according to a senior government official.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, announced the initiative at the workshop that concluded on Friday (August 30, 2024) on the issue of animal infectious disease prioritisation, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the department.

“We’ve made significant progress in tackling four critical diseases: FMD, Peste des Petits Ruminants, Brucellosis, and Classical Swine Fever under the National Control Programme,” Ms. Upadhyaya said.

The government “plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway”, she said.

This strategic move is expected to pave the way for expanded export opportunities for Indian animal products, enhancing the country’s global market presence, she added.

The three-day workshop resulted in a prioritized list of the top 20 animal infectious diseases, based on factors including severity, transmissibility, and national importance.

An action plan was developed focusing on coordination, communication, monitoring and surveillance, prevention and control, therapeutics, and socio-economic and contingency planning.

