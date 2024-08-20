Government pilots 'Jan Poshan Kendras': Ration shops get nutritional makeover

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched a pilot project to transform 60 Fair Price Shops (FPS), also called ration shops, into 'Jan Poshan Kendras' across U.P., Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Telangana, aiming to boost their viability and improve nutrition access.

The pilot allows FPS dealers to diversify their inventory beyond subsidised grains. The revamped shops can now stock millets, pulses, dairy products, and daily essentials, potentially opening up new revenue streams for the dealers.

"This transformation will be a win-win," Mr. Joshi said at the launch event.

He highlighted the current operational inefficiencies, noting, "In some areas, FPS open for just 8-9 days, while others operate only once every three months. The rest of the time, these shops remain closed." The Minister emphasized that the existing commission structure for FPS dealers is inadequate, necessitating alternative approaches to utilize shop space and manpower more effectively.

Alongside the pilot, Mr. Joshi introduced an upgraded version of the 'Mera Ration' app and unveiled the Quality Manual Handbook, Contract Manual of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Digital Quality Management System and NABL accreditation of the labs.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra highlighted collaborative efforts with SIDBI to facilitate easy credit for FPS dealers and partnerships with the Skill Development Ministry to provide entrepreneurship training.

With approximately 5.38 lakh FPS operational across India, the successful implementation of this pilot could pave the way for a nationwide transformation of the ration shop network.

The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation welcomed the initiative, describing it as a "big relief" for shop owners grappling with viability issues.

The launch event saw participation from senior FCI officials, state food secretaries, and representatives from the World Food Programme.

As the pilot unfolds, it remains to be seen how this re-imagining of ration shops as nutrition hubs will impact both dealers and beneficiaries in the public distribution system.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement eB2B platform udaan said it has partnered with Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to enhance the income of FPS dealers and improve nutritional outcomes for beneficiaries.

"By modernising Jan Poshan Kendra and expanding their access to a diverse range of products, the initiative aims to empower these essential community businesses while contributing to the broader goal of ensuring that every Indian has access to quality and affordable nutrition," udaan co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta said.

As part of this initiative, about 60 FPS across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat have been identified, which will receive credit facilities from SIDBI, and access to over 3,500 products across various staples and FMCG categories from udaan.

