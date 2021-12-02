Government organises tributes, lectures on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

The Centre would “celebrate Mahaparinirvana Divas on December 6”, marking the 66th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

The Centre would “celebrate Mahaparinirvana Divas on December 6”, marking the 66th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry announced on Thursday.

Tributes and memorial lectures would be organised across the country, including a ceremony at Parliament House where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate.

“Babasaheb was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicating the social scourge of untouchability. Ambedkar’s admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas,” the Ministry said.

Speaking at a press conference, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar said a documentary produced by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation would be screened at various locations.