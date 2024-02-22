GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition says Centre suppressing voices of truth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi listed the voices allegedly being suppressed by the government in various ways, including farmers, youth, a former Governor, and the principal Opposition party

February 22, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Unnao on February 21, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Unnao on February 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

After microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed that it has blocked accounts and pulled down posts related to the ongoing farmers’ protests, on the orders of the BJP-led Union government, the Opposition alleged that democracy is being “murdered” in the country, and all voices are being blanked out

This revelation by X comes on the heels of the death of a 21-year-old farmer at the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ
X all but admits defeat on Indian blocking orders

Tagging the statement issued by X’s Global Government Affairs team, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asked how India can be called “mother of democracy” if every voice speaking the truth is suppressed. He asked, “If farmers ask for MSP, shoot them... When the youth ask for jobs, then refuse to even listen to them... Send the CBI to the house of the former Governor for telling the truth... Freeze the bank account of the principal Opposition party — is this the Mother of Democracy?” he posted on X.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentary leader Derek O’Brien also accused the government of making a systematic effort to blank out all voices.  

