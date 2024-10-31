GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government names 463 police personnel for 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak'

‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ for 2024 has been awarded to 463 police personnel, recognising exceptional service in law enforcement

Updated - October 31, 2024 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The medal has been awarded to 463 personnel of various states, Union territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for the year 2024. (Representational file image)

The medal has been awarded to 463 personnel of various states, Union territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for the year 2024. (Representational file image) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

More than 460 police personnel of various states and Central organisations have been named for the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for 2024 as a recognition of their excellent work and to promote high professional standards.

“The awards are presented for exceptional service in special operations, investigation and forensic science,” an official statement said.

The medal has been awarded to 463 personnel of various states, Union territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for the year 2024, it said.

Initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' will boost the morale of all police personnel, the statement said.

The medal is announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The list of awardees is available on the website of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Published - October 31, 2024 12:58 pm IST

