Government mandates Aadhaar for disability IDs; activists say it will only make things worse

October 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Despite being pulled up by a House panel on the inability of the government’s UDID (Unique Disability ID) programme to accurately record the number of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the country in real-time, the Union government has gone on to issue gazette notifications mandating each UDID applicant to either produce an Aadhaar card or show proof of having applied for one — irrespective of whether they are a minor or an adult.

This has drawn sharp reactions from activists in the disability sector, who have said that existing mechanisms for counting PwDs are already insufficient and inaccurate, arguing that adding the Aadhaar requirement will only make the process more exclusionary. They have added that people with some types of disabilities caused by conditions like cerebral palsy, certain levels of autism, visual impairments, and leprosy, among others, already face immense trouble while registering for Aadhaar and having their biometrics captured.

Explaining the rationale for linking Aadhaar to UDIDs, a senior government official said, “Many persons apply multiple times, and so it becomes difficult to track how many real applications or cases are pending. Sometimes multiple cards from different hospitals may be taken.”

Responding to The Hindu’s questions, Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said, “We are really tracking things and all concerns from various groups. We are in touch with State governments and the UIDAI authorities regarding any problems faced and are ready to do Aadhaar plus disability certificate camps in the districts where problems are flagged.”

Till now, the Central government’s guidelines on getting a UDID card or disability certificate applications only required an address proof and a coloured photo, which is followed up with a medical assessment by the concerned, approved authorities. In April this year, the government made UDIDs mandatory for availing of any and all benefits meant for PwDs.

Gazette notifications

And in August, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued gazette notifications saying that the UDID scheme required recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India. As a result, it was being brought under the purview of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 under Section 7 in order to deliver all benefits linked to the UDID card.

It said that for adults, any eligible person wanting to sign up for the UDID scheme would be required to “furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication”. It added, “Any individual desirous of availing benefits under the scheme, who does not possess the Aadhaar number, or has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall be required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment before registering for the scheme.”

Similarly, for minors seeking to register for the UDID scheme, a gazette notification was published. While the notifications do provide for alternative ways of authenticating Aadhaar details in case of failure to authenticate biometrics, there are many PwDs who have never been accounted for and who do not have Aadhaar cards, said disability rights activists, adding that many of them may never be able to register for an Aadhaar due to the nature of their conditions.

Dr. Satendra Singh, a faculty at the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi and disability rights activist, said, “The UDID system has its own flaws. Firstly, even the 2011 Census did not count PwDs accurately and we have no way of knowing how many PwDs currently have Aadhaar cards. But what we know is that for so many different disability types caused by conditions like leprosy, or cerebral palsy, or visual impairments, it will not be possible to register biometrics for Aadhaar at all.”

He added that for people with learning disabilities, or intellectual disabilities, the process is more inaccessible.

V. Muralidharan of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) told The Hindu that while even Aadhaar processes have biometric exemption for people with certain conditions, officials on the ground in several States “continue to insist on biometric capture till this day”.

The only study which documented Aadhaar penetration among PwDs was the Status of Aadhaar conducted by Dalberg and supported by Omidyar Network India in 2019, which showed 91% PwDs surveyed had an Aadhaar. But this was from a sample of 333 PwDs across the country and it is unclear if the sample size included all 21 types of disabilities currently listed in the legislation.

More problems

While activists have differed over how accurately this reflects actual Aadhaar penetration among PwDs, Disability Rights Alliance member Vaishnavi Jayakumar said it was unlikely to reflect ground reality. “We are anyway struggling to get UIDAI to clarify on issues of PwDs with Aadhaar. Linking UDIDs to Aadhaar presents more problems,” she said, adding that several PwDs often have no other identification other than their disability certificates.

As per the 2011 Census, there were about 2.8 crore PwDs in the country, which rights groups have argued is a gross underestimation. The UDID programme, initiated to digitise and standardise disability certificate processes in 2017, has managed to capture data of just a little over 90 lakh PwDs as of September 2023. Mr. Muralidharan said that their repeated requests to hold off on making UDIDs mandatory for benefits were ignored by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Social Justice Ministry.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment had earlier this year pulled up the government for abandoning other ways of collecting data about the PwD population in the country. It had noted that UDID had captured less than half of the 2011 PwD population and had urged the government to consider other ways of collecting this data so that targeted policy can be designed accurately.

The government first faced flak this year from disability rights activists for dropping questions related to disabilities from the forms finalised for the National Family Health Survey-6. It then proceeded to release aggregated data of PwDs captured through the UDID programme but decided to junk all socio-economic data, which it had earlier promised would be released to help with policy design.

Activists have said that all policy is now being implemented without major data points like number of PwDs with Internet access, mobile usage, Aadhaar penetration, and even basics like total population.