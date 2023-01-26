HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Government made mockery of Mulayam by conferring Padma Vibhushan, says SP leader; demands Bharat Ratna

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, died on October 10 last year.

January 26, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
File photo of Swami Prasad Maurya.

File photo of Swami Prasad Maurya. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has made a mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav's stature and contributions by conferring the Padma Vibhushan on him, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said on January 26, 2023, demanding the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for him.

Yadav was on Wednesday posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour.

Reacting to the award, SP MLA Maurya tweeted in Hindi, "By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India has made a mockery of Netaji's stature, work and contributions to the nation.  If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna." Similar views were expressed by party spokesperson I P Singh.

Also see: Full list of Padma awardees 2023

"Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay," Mr. Singh tweeted.

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on October 10 last year.

Also read:Meet 2022’s Padma awardees

When asked about it, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav told reporters in Etawah his brother Mulyam Singh Yadav got the award for his work.

He raised the voice for the poor, labourers, youth, students, lawyers, unemployed and worked for every section of society and took historic decisions in favour of army personnel when he was defence minister, Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.