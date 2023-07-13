Government lists bill to replace Delhi ordinance for Monsoon Session

July 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has listed the Bill to replace the contentious ordinance on Delhi services for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, that begins on July 20.

The ordinance amending the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 curtails State Government’s powers over bureaucracy. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the heads of various Opposition parties over the last one-month garnering support for AAP’s campaign against the Bill.

The Congress, despite pressure from AAP has not taken a stand publicly on the bill, though party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge assured support to Mr. Kejriwal during the Opposition strategy meeting in Patna last month. The AAP wants the Bill to be defeated in Rajya Sabha where the Opposition is numerically in a better position, but without the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress

A total of 21 new bills have been listed for the session with 17 sittings, as per a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Also listed for consideration and passage during the session were the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

