Government lists Bill in Rajya Sabha to regulate appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

August 10, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has listed a Bill for introduction in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill also seeks to set up a procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Explained | The Supreme Court’s new rules for the appointment of Election Commissioners by the President

Though the contents of the Bill were not immediately available, the Supreme Court had in March delivered a landmark verdict aimed at insulating the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners from the Executive's interference.

It had ruled that their appointments will be done by the President on the advise of a Committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice K. M. Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

A vacancy will arise in the poll panel early next year when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years.

His retirement will come just days before the likely announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls' scheduled by the Election Commission. On the past two occasions, the commission had announced parliamentary polls in March.

