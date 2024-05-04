ADVERTISEMENT

Government lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of $550/tonne

May 04, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country

Hard-working labourers unload onion bags at the bustling market in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The government on May 4 lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $550 per tonne.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of $550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Last night, the government imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40% export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

CONNECT WITH US