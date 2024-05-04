Government lifts ban on onion exports; imposes minimum export price of $550/tonne

May 04, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The government on May 4 lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $550 per tonne.

The decision assumes significance as the commodity is politically sensitive and general elections are going on in the country.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of $550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Last night, the government imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40% export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

