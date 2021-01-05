Government launches hackathon for toys

The Centre on Tuesday launched a hackathon for students, teachers and start-ups to design and develop toys and games “based on Indian culture and ethos, local folklore and heroes, and Indian value systems.”
The goal of the “toycathon” is to promote India as a global toy manufacturing hub. According to Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhariyal (Nishank), though the toy market in India is worth $1 billion, 80% toys are imported. In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address spoke about developing India as a toy hub.
The Toycathon has nine themes, including fitness and sport and rediscovering traditional Indian toys.
Participants can submit their proposals at https://toycathon.mic.gov.in. between January 5 and 20.
The hackathon is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and All India Council for Technical Education.
