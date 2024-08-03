GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government ignores Opposition’s demand for debate on Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha 

Out of the quota of four Ministries to be discussed in the ongoing session of Parliament, at least one slot should be reserved to deliberate on the functioning of Home Ministry, the Opposition had said

Published - August 03, 2024 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). File

Ignoring the demand made by Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, the government has refused to have a discussion on the working of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Instead, according to the list of business for Monday, a discussion on the Union Ministry of Cooperation has been scheduled. 

Nearly the entire Opposition, barring the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had demanded that out of the quota of four Ministries to be discussed in the ongoing session of Parliament, at least one of the slots should be reserved to deliberate on the functioning of Home Ministry. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) endorsed the demand along with 15 parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. 

Opposition leaders said they had not been sounded out before a discussion had been scheduled on the Union Ministry of Cooperation in the Upper House. Sources said Opposition parties would be writing to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar to convey their disappointment. 

“The question is why is the government shying away from a discussion on the Home Ministry. It is essential that this Ministry is discussed in the Council of States, since it has bearing on all State governments. There have been several instances of the Home Ministry overstepping its mandate,” Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Rajya Sabha Parliamentary leader Derek O’ Brien said. 

