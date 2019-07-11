Government got 180 complaints of quarters being let out

A total of 180 complaints of Central government residential quarters being sublet have been received in 2019, till June 30, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Union Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

This was in response to a Lok Sabha question by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttar Pradesh Upendra Singh Rawat and Kaushal Kishore.

“On receipt of complaints, 119 government quarters were inspected during the said period and 74 quarters were found to be suspected sublet. Notices were issued in all cases. Allotment of 22 quarters has been cancelled due to subletting and 11 cases were closed since subletting was not proved,” the reply stated.

Houses in R.K. Puram and M.B. Road received the most number of complaints, with 45 and 44 each.