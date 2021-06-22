Government flags gender gap in COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi

Only 46% of jabs on June 21 went to women despite record overall numbers

Though a record 8.8 million vaccines were administered on June 21, only 46% of the beneficiaries were women. This “gender imbalance” needed to be corrected in the days ahead, said Chairman, National Empowered Group on Vaccination V.K. Paul.

“Where this imbalance exists, it has to be addressed and we have to make it easier for women to access vaccines and this is a lesson for the future,” Dr. Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday. According to the 2011 Census, there are 943 women for every 1,000 men in India with the ratio more skewed in some States than others.

Delta plus variant

Though active cases were on the decline, the Union Health Ministry had received reports that there were 16 instances of an emerging variant of interest, called Delta plus, in Maharashtra as well as six in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. An offshoot of the Delta variant, which is now the most prevalent variant in India, Delta plus or AY.1 has an additional mutation called K417N that has previously been located in other highly infectious variants such as the Beta variant, first isolated in South Africa.

However, the Delta plus was so far classified as a “variant of interest” and had not reached ‘concerning’ proportions, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

“We have issued advisories to these States today on the public health measures needed. We don't want the number of these variants to rise and become a concern,” he added.

The Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genome Consortium, a network of 10 labs that, according to the Health Ministry, has been increased to 29 labs, has so far sequenced 45,000 genome samples aimed at looking for emerging variants.

In the advisory to States, the Health Ministry said the Delta plus variant was marked by “increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response”.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made antibodies that are used in treatment. One such treatment regime — Casirivimab and Imdevimab — has been approved by India's drug regulator and some studies show that the variant can evade these antibodies. Vaccination, testing, masking up and avoiding crowds continued to be the best defence against variants, Mr Bhushan added.