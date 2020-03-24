Government extends tax deadlines in view of lockdown due to coronavirus

Giving relief to citizens unable to meet deadlines due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the last date for filing of income tax returns for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30.
Also, interest rate on delayed payment has been cut to 9% from 12%, she told reporters here.
PAN-Aadhaar link
The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31.
Giving details of the extension of dates to help citizens cope with the lockdown, she said the “Vivad se Vishwas” tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10% interest on the principal amount.
Also, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.
